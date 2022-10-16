Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance
DMLP traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. 46,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,872. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $32.61.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 77.26% and a return on equity of 75.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter.
Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
