Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.58%.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director Shirley Wang bought 284,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

