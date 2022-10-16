Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. 193,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.42. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.00 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 97.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.