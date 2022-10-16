Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RDY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. 193,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.42. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 97.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.