Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in September

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGY remained flat at $11.53 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 527. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $21.58.

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

