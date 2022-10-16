Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in September

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 399,500 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 4.4 %

DPMLF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,034. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $824.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DPMLF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday. Dundee Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.