DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Trimmed by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 166,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,326 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 219,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,697. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

