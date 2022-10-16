Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of EGLE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. 207,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $677.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $162.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.79%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

