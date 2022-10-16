Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,167,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,601,211.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,167,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,601,211.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 357,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $29,087,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth $273,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 132.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 222,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 126,868 shares during the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

