Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of EATBF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773. Eat & Beyond Global has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

