eCash (XEC) Reaches Market Cap of $715.59 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $715.59 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eCash has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,210.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00572217 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00252940 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00052034 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000749 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,199,710,923,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
