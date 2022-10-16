Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAVE opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.