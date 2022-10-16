Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

NYSE EW traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.42. 2,354,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,132. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

