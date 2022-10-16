Efforce (WOZX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $919,055.00

Efforce (WOZX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Efforce token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market cap of $55.40 million and approximately $919,055.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.67 or 0.27422508 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

