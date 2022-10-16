Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAT. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 33,284 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 3.0 %

Elanco Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Shares of ELAT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 52,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,145. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

