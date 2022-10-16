Elastos Market Capitalization Reaches $30.64 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00007841 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $30.64 million and approximately $157,530.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

