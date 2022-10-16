Electroneum (ETN) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $49.25 million and $19,614.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001290 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001867 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018494 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000175 BTC.
About Electroneum
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,930,748,018 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
