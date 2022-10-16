Electroneum (ETN) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $49.25 million and $19,614.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001290 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018494 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,930,748,018 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

