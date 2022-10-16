Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,633 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,350 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,512 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,333,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EA traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.37. 1,972,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

