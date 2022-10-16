Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EA. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $120.37. 1,972,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

