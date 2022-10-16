Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,112 Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.68% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 197,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HTEC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,560. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.

