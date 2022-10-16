Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.42. 3,103,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,131. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58.

