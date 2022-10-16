Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,499,000 after purchasing an additional 339,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $65.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,971 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32.

