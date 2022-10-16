Emerald Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 949 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $331.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $314.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,666 shares of company stock worth $114,843,896. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

