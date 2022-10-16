Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

ESRT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 345,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,253 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $977,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Featured Stories

