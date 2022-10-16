Energi Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.91 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $149,583.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00060663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,486,147 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

