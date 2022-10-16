Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is NBW Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 898,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,726 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 2.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $35,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.47. 12,276,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,890,984. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.