Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 25.8% in September

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 203,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,027,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENGIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Engie from €17.50 ($17.86) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Engie from €18.30 ($18.67) to €18.20 ($18.57) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Engie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Engie Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENGIY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.54. 388,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

