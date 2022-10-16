EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.82% of EnPro Industries worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

EnPro Industries stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 47,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,476. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.89. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

