Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the September 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGRO opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.