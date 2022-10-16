Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the September 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Enstar Group Stock Performance
Shares of ESGRO opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $27.56.
Enstar Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
