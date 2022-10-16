Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.79. 1,678,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $158.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth $583,864,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $191,734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $116,638,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

