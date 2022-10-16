Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 610,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 809.6 days.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ETTYF stock remained flat at $18.42 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $33.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 308 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 255 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.80.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

