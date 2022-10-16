Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 14.2% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $23.20 or 0.00120180 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and $261.54 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,303.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023234 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00267030 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00740332 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.55 or 0.00572724 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00253372 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000643 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00268989 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,409,258 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars.
