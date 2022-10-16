ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned about 2.02% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B by 3.6% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,480. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

