Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 35,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,274. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

