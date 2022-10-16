Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

ESEA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Euroseas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Euroseas Price Performance

Euroseas stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 94.39% and a net margin of 59.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Euroseas by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

