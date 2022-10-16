Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.49. 16,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $206.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 463,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 24.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.