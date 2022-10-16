Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 462,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.30 price objective on the stock.

EVE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVEX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31. EVE has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Institutional Trading of EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.53. Analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 288,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Ronit Capital LLP owned about 1.00% of EVE at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

