Everscale (EVER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.38 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $68.94 million and approximately $18.38 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,233,989,955 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

