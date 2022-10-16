Evmos Price Down 1.7% This Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00008393 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $482.54 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

