Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €19.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.71) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €17.70 ($18.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.80. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

