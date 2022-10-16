Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $90.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,804. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

