F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.69.

F5 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FFIV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.44. The company had a trading volume of 521,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,549. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.25. F5 has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $962,202. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in F5 by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

