FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $418.38.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE FDS traded down $14.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.58. 277,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,925 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.