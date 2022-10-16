Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $549.50.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $400.41. The company had a trading volume of 154,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.98. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after buying an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

