Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Hits $63.68 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $63.68 million and $8.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00081924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00026013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007311 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

