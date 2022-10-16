FidoMeta (FMC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $232.69 Million

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $55,465.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FidoMeta has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.18 or 0.27822457 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010866 BTC.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01551265 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.