Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. 5,503,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

