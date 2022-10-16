Financial Comparison: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) versus LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 4.04% 24.53% 6.12% LiveOne -34.01% N/A -41.57%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 4 0 0 1.67 LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus price target of $102.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.45%. LiveOne has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 450.81%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and LiveOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.27 billion 0.66 $131.88 million $5.67 17.11 LiveOne $117.02 million 0.52 -$43.91 million ($0.43) -1.69

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats LiveOne on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. The company's gift shops comprise various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 14, 2022, it operated 664 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 states. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

