Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 377,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FINGF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Finning International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973. Finning International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.1835 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

