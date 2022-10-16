First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

First Busey Price Performance

NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 90,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Busey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Busey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

