First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

